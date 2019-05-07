Thursday Club awards scholarships to 9 college-bound teens

Nine local high school seniors are the 2019 recipients of La Cañada Thursday Club scholarships, which were awarded during a special afternoon tea held at the historic clubhouse on Sunday.
The club administers two types of scholarships annually. Its own scholarship foundation award went to eight students who have a combined GPA average of 4.34 and who have demonstrated community service and potential. The recipients of this scholarship are Kelly Carney, Greg Grigorian, Olivia Guerra, Kyla Kikkawa, Veronica Muller, Maddie Odell, Tomas Quiroz and Henry Vaughn.
Muller, Odell and Vaughn attend La Cañada High School. Carney goes to Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, Guerra to Polytechnic School and Kikkawa is a Flintridge Prep student. St. Francis High was represented by Grigorian and Quiroz.
Greenawalt Foundation Scholarship
Another St. Francis High Golden Knight, John Balog, was awarded the Greenawalt Foundation Scholarship given in the memory of the late Denise Greenawalt.
This honor is bestowed on a student who demonstrates “spirit, energy and tenacity in overcoming obstacles,” according to club officials.
The scholars and their guests heard an inspirational address delivered by La Cañada Flintridge Mayor Len Pieroni and each awardee spoke about their own experiences and aspirations.
The Scholarship Committee included Thursday Club President Sharon Combs, Becky Lankey, Patrice Fontes and Carol Wickersham.