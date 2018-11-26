The Valley Line: Altadena clubhouse scene of guild’s ‘Thankful Heart’ benefit

The Flintridge Guild of Children’s Hospital, Los Angeles held its annual luncheon and fundraising event Nov. 14 at the historic Altadena Town and Country Club. Once again it was a gorgeous “chamber of commerce day,” with the San Gabriel Mountains defined with every nuance in sharp relief.
Before the doors were opened for the luncheon, more than 200 guests browsed the many vendor shops offering beautiful things from exquisite pearl jewelry to savory oils.
As the luncheon gong sounded, Debbie Post, president of the Guild, greeted guests, thanking them for supporting the hospital that was founded in 1901. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles offers more than 350 pediatric specialty programs and services to meet the needs of patients from here and abroad.
Featured speaker for the luncheon, themed “A Thankful Heart,” was singer and actor Nikki DeLoach, whose son received life-saving heart surgery at the hospital when he was a newborn. She shared her dramatic story, which elicited more than a few tears.
We learned that Guild member Kim Kessler, who was in charge of divine baked good and homemade candies for the event, had been extremely challenged in carrying out that project. In the middle of wrapping all the goodies, her family was evacuated from their home because of the fires — not once, but twice.
Other Guild members involved in the presentation of this luncheon were Savonia Angelica, Daryl Baker-Pollock, Cathi Beauclair, Sue Berta, Laura Buchanan, Son Kim Choi, Delia Cotter, Mary Ann De Briyn, Lisa Dick, Patty Dwyer, Sunyoung Fashimi, Linda Fults, Sharon Grey, Melinda Hag, Laura Have, Nancy Hong, Karen Hopper, Jennifer Hull, Patti Kriste, Melanie Liu, Donna Nickoloff, Maureen Railsback, Michelle Sabourin, Teresa Salvo, Yvonne Slaughter, Randy Stanislawski and Joellen Yundt.
Participating vendors included Design by Georgina, Vahe Twisted, JP Designs, I Have That, Havlu Home Textiles/Havlu Sport, M. Andonia, Lavender Blue, Katherine Yundt/Author, Hostess Gifts to Go, Jacqueline B, Dale Michele, Declan, Belfast, Matilda Jane Children’s Clothing and Gourmet Blends.
