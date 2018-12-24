The Valley Line: Hillsides, LCPC Parent Ed group hold annual holiday celebrations

One of the first parties of the festive season was the Hillsides Guild party held at Pasadena’s famed Parkway Grill — just one of the Smith Brothers restaurants. Gregg Smith was on hand, along with Chelby Crawford, to greet nearly 150 guests, many dressed in their holiday best.
Guests enjoyed appetizers before they were seated for dinner at the Dec. 4 event. Many of our valley residents were in attendance, including Dee Fisher and Mark Martinez, Patti and Paul Wickersham, Mary Dee Hacker and Steve Nishibayshi, Rich and Elizabeth Keller. Donna Ford also attended the dinner with her daughter, Arielle.
The Hillsides Guild Holiday Celebration is an annual event to kick off the holidays and raise awareness for Hillsides. The guild raises funds for the agency and produces activities for the children in residence on the Pasadena campus.
The highlight of the evening is always a concert by the renowned Citrus Singers of Citrus College.
Hillsides president and chief executive Joe Costa welcomed the crowd. The Rev. Canon Deacon Ed Sniecienski of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension gave the blessing for the event. Sniecienski is a member of the Hillsides board of directors.
Diane De Mond co-chaired the celebration with Patty McAllister.
***
It was a lovely and joyful gathering when the La Cañada Presbyterian Church Parent Education program board, ministry support team and staff met for a year-end party at the home of Daniela Kim.
They mixed business and pleasure because it was a joint board/staff meeting. They report the evening was filled with good food, fellowship, reflection, planning and prayer in anticipation of the new year.
Those attending the gathering were Rebecca Garcia, Jana Van Dyck, Debbi Barsom, Angela Shepherd-Isaghoian, Daniela Kim, Barbara Stratte, Heather Ehrhart, Paige Dunbar, Monica Skeehan, Katie Enney, Stephanie Ferguson, Paula Giboney, Tracy Tobias, Paige Thatcher, Sloan Walsh, Anne Bierling, Nanette Brown, Sarah Montes, Vicki Rekedal, Maggie Mason, Jina Khachik, Dorothy Chen, Amanda Baughman, Betsy Farhat, Meg Wade and Charlotte Miller.
***
We are about to celebrate a new year. I wish you a happy and healthy 2019!
Jane Napier Neely covers the La Cañada Flintridge social scene. Email her at jnvalleysun@aol.com with news of your special event.