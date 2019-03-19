The Valley Line: Mazins feted at LCUSD gala; LC Juniors hold a ‘Mamma Mia’ party

The Frames’ La Cañada backyard was transformed into an outdoor Greek taverna reminiscent of a scene out of the film, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.” Unfortunately, there were no balmy Mediterranean breezes wafting by because it was a cold evening. However, guests braved the elements in a positive way by finding refuge inside to snack on hors d’oeuvres and bid on fabulous gift baskets procured by Trish McRae, Alice Perez and Tracey Nelson.