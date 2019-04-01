The Valley Line: Tour of the Marciano galleries a bonus for Master Chorale gala guests

The exterior of the building itself is a piece of L.A. history because it was designed by Millard Sheets as a Scottish Rite Masonic Temple and completed in 1961. The Masons had to vacate the property in 1994 due to zoning issues. Masonic symbols remain on the building’s facade, giving it a mystical look. Within the building there is a special Relics Room, where many of the items used by the fraternal order to conduct their ceremonies remain on display.