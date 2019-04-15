The Valley Line: Latest Healing Arts exhibit at USC-Verdugo Hills opens with intimate reception

An intimate reception was held the afternoon of Sunday, April 7 at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital’s Breast Healthcare Center, introducing the hospital’s Healing Arts exhibit of fine art created by LCF artist Marijane Hebert. Hebert’s art is on view not only in the center’s reception area but also in patient treatment rooms.
Julie Shadpa, art therapist for the hospital and co-chair with Sue Wilder of the Healing Arts Committee, said that Hebert’s long-term exhibit represents the first art exhibit placed in a clinical area of the hospital.
Shadpa also mentioned studies have shown that images of nature and familiar scenery has a positive impact on the hospital environment not only for the patients but also for employees who work in the hospital.
Greeting the nearly 50 guests in attendance was hospital chief executive Keith Hobbs, who then introduced Scott Cameron, administrative director of Diagnostic Services. Cameron talked about the Breast Center’s acquisition of the state-of-the-art 3-Dimensional Tomo mammography machine.
Dr. Mary Yamashita spoke about her work as a clinician at the breast center and spoke about the importance of having 3-D imaging. She also shared that one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year and that early detection is key to survival.
Dr. Maria Nelson, a breast surgeon, spoke about how she works closely with the radiology team to ensure women have access to follow-up and treatment protocols.
Hebert, a longtime friend of mine who is a two-time breast cancer survivor, spoke poignantly about her own cancer experiences and the care she received at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital. She also shared why she wants to be part of the USC-VHH Healing Arts Exhibit, the Healing Arts Committee, and why this long-term exhibit of her work at the Breast Healthcare Center means so much to her.
It was a lovely and meaningful reception.
Bob and Liz Craven were the dance chairs when members of the Stardusters and Alaroma dance clubs met April 5 at Oakmont Country Club for a dinner dance-themed “Swing Time.” The theme was chosen by club presidents Lillian and Roy Olofson.
Lynne Thompson created the unique table centerpieces that were set on black tablecloths.
Upon arrival, the guests had plenty of time to visit with one another and taste the lovely passed hors d’oeuvres before they were seated for dinner.
The Jack Lantz Big Band provided the fabulous swing music that people so enjoyed dancing to. Who could pass up dancing to swing favorites by Glenn Miller and other greats of the era?
