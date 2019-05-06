The Valley Line: South American cultures celebrated in Los Altos fundraiser for Hathaway-Sycamores

So, since the last time we chatted in this corner, I’m officially one year older. I had a birthday celebration with my two sisters — Elaine, my twin and “Nubby,” our sibling who is 18 months younger. We had a wonderful time going through the old picture boxes and telling stories. We laughed and laughed at the clothes we thought were so in fashionable at the time and our ever-changing hairstyles. We also recreated some of the dishes our mother used to make for us — true comfort food.