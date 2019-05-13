The Valley Line: La Cañada resident Don Hahn honored by L.A. Children’s Chorus during Gala Bel Canto

Hahn’s films have earned 18 Academy Award nominations. “Beauty and the Beast” was the first full-length animated feature to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture. He also received an Oscar-nomination for the animated short “The Little Matchgirl.” During his career, Hahn has directed such legends as Itzhak Perlman, Eddie Murphy, Steve Martin, Angela Lansbury, and James Earl Jones, and his documentaries “Earth,” “Oceans” and “African Cats” for Disneynature films, of which he serves as executive producer, are among the top five nature movies of all time. In addition, Hahn, called a “Renaissance man” by Animation Magazine, has published numerous books on animation and other topics.