La Cañada History: Woman victim of murder-suicide in La Cañada 10 years ago this week

Ten Years Ago

A La Cañada woman was the victim in a murder-suicide case that rocked the city 10 years ago this week. The crime took place at around 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 17 in an apartment on Lasheart Drive. A neighbor of the victim said the murderer, a La Crescenta resident, had been visiting the woman’s apartment several times in weeks leading up to the incident and that the woman had said she feared for her life. It was the first murder in the city since a murder-suicide that took place behind a La Cañada fabric store in May 2004.

Twenty Years Ago

Then-La Cañada Flintridge Mayor Carol Liu , a Democrat, announced her candidacy for the 44th Assembly District, a seat then held by Jack Scott. Liu went on to win the seat and after she completed service there, in 2008 she was elected state senator for District 21, also succeeding Scott, who had termed out.

Thirty Years Ago

Wearing small black ribbons, La Cañada public school teachers called attention to their dissatisfaction with their pay by walking out on a luncheon hosted by La Cañada Unified School District officials. The mild protest took place during an in-service day meeting at Descanso Gardens.

Forty Years Ago

St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church in La Cañada consecrated its new granite altar containing a small relic bone from St. Bede. The saint was born in Northumberland, England, in 673.

Fifty Years Ago

The La Cañada Elementary School PTA carnival in the fall of 1969 carried a theme hearkening back to the school’s early days in the 1890s. (File Photo/La Cañada Valley Sun)

An old-fashioned,“Gay Nineties” theme was chosen for the La Cañada Elementary School PTA carnival, which featured a guest appearance by the La Cañada High School Marching Band. The PTA selected the theme to honor the school’s early days in the 1890s.

Sixty Years Ago

A Monterey-style home on a large, oak-studded Flintridge lot was on the market for $39,500 through Realtor James T. Hawkins. The property also boasted a one-bedroom guest house.

Compiled from Valley Sun archives.

