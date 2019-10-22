La Cañada area events: ‘BoostOberfest’ for LCHS gym, ‘Halloween Haunt,’ ‘Thankful Heart’ luncheon coming up

Fall Book Sale — Started Wednesday, ends Saturday, Oct. 26. Friends of the La Cañada Library hosts this annual sale, with 100% of its proceeds going to support the local library’s efforts to serve the community. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, with special pricing that day of $1 per bag. The library is located at 4545 Oakwood Ave., La Cañada.

For five evenings this month, about 1,000 professionally carved pumpkins will line a 1-mile walk through the Camellia Forest and Oak Grove at Descanso Gardens. (Raul Roa/La Cañada Valley Sun)

“Carved” at Descanso Gardens — Wednesday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 27, evenings. The light of 1,000 carved pumpkins will glow throughout this new family-friendly show, for which timed entry tickets are on sale now. Seasonal snacks, pumpkin-carving demonstrations and “special surprises” are promised by the event’s producer, Mike Pollock. Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada. Tickets are $25 for Descanso members, $30 for nonmembers and are available at descansogardens.org .

Lunch and conversation with Dr. Joe Puglia — Friday, Oct. 25, 12:30 p.m. The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge presents this event at its campus, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive, La Cañada. Puglia will speak on his experience as an officer in the Marines in 1970, during the Vietnam War. The peace movement, American involvement tactics and other facets of the conflict will be covered. RSVPs are due by Tuesday, Oct. 22 and can be made by calling the Community Center office at (818) 790-4353 or by sending an email to office@lcfcc.org.

Advertisement

La Cañada High School Spartan Boosters Club annual BoostOberfest — Saturday, Oct. 26, 6 p.m. This year’s event will be held at the Matarese residence in La Cañada Flintridge and will offer an evening of German-inspired food, drink and music performed by Oktoberfest band Express. Funds raised will be earmarked for academic, athletic and extracurricular activities for all students in grades 7-12 at LCHS. In the 2018-19 school year the Boosters provided more than $270,000 to improve facilities and fund more than 70 programs, classes and sports teams. At last year’s event, Boosters raised over $41,000 to help build out the LCHS Wellness Center. This year, Boosters hope to top that amount to provide renovations to the Hotchkin Family Gymnasium at LCHS. This event is open to all members of the community. Two tickets are included with Booster membership at the $400 level. Tickets priced at $135 are also available online at lchsboosters.org under “Events,” where the address of the party can be found.

County Supervisor Barger’s Trail Blazers Ride will take place Saturday, beginning at Flintridge Riding Club. Above, participants take to a La Cañada bridle path in the Trail Dusters Ride annually organized by Barger’s predecessor Mike Antonovich. (File Photo/La Cañada Valley Sun)

Barger’s Trail Blazers Ride – Saturday, Oct. 26; check-in and breakfast, 7 a.m.; trail ride begins at 9 a.m. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will lead this event, which will be staged at Flintridge Riding Club, 4625 Oak Grove Drive, La Cañada. Riders will enjoy the scenic trails around the La Cañada Flintridge area. The day will conclude with a traditional barbecue and live country western music. The registration deadline was Oct. 17. For assistance call Silvia at (909) 599-8411.

Native plant sale — Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Water-wise, sustainable plants will be sold at Eaton Canyon Nature Center, 1750 N. Altadena Drive, Pasadena. Sponsored by the San Gabriel Mountains Chapter of the California Native Plant Society. Expert volunteers will be available to answer questions about selecting, growing and caring for native plants.

Advertisement

YMCA of the Foothills plans its 29th annual Prayer Breakfast for Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Crescenta-Cañada Family YMCA, 1930 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada. (File Photo/La Cañada Valley Sun)

29th annual Prayer Breakfast —Thursday, Nov. 7 breakfast at 6:30 a.m.; program at 7 a.m. The community is invited to the YMCA of the Foothills annual event benefiting the Y’s Chaplain Services program. Peggy Grande, author of “The President will See You Now,” who served as executive assistant to President Ronald Reagan, will be the keynote speaker. The event is hosted at the Crescenta-Cañada Family YMCA, 1930 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada. To find out more and to purchase tickets in advance for $30, visit www.ymcafoothills.org/prayer. Tickets will be available at the door for $35.

The Glendale Branch of the American Assn. of University Women (AAUW) breakfast meeting — Saturday, Nov. 9. The group meets at Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive, Glendale. The featured speaker is Alain Touwaide, scientific director for the Preservation of Medical Traditions in Washington, D.C. Cost for breakfast is $28 and can be paid at the door by cash or check. Reservations are due by Nov. 6 and can be made by sending an email to Susie Robinson at marilyn_robinson@hotmail.com. Guests are welcome. To learn more about membership in the Glendale chapter of AAUW, visit glendale-ca.aauw.net.

Thankful Heart Luncheon—Thursday, Nov. 14. The Langham Huntington will be the venue when Flintridge Guild of Children’s Hospital celebrates 70 years of support for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The guild will honor past presidents for their leadership at this event, which will feature inspiring speakers and 24 vendors selling a wide range of goods. Seating is limited and reservations are due by Nov. 1 Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at www.fgch.la.

KID PICKS

The annual La Cañada Elementary Halloween Haunt takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Kids are promised a ‘Spooktacular!” time. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)

”Spooktacular!” La Cañada Elementary School’s 32nd annual Halloween Haunt —Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The community is invited to enjoy festive game booths, fun inflatables, and LCE’s famed Spooky Sales featuring silly string and confetti eggs during this fundraiser on the school campus, 4540 Encinas Drive, La Cañada. There will be food, including the Korean barbecue prepared by school families, and sweet treats. Children aged preschool to sixth grade are invited to enter the costume contests. LCE’s annual costume and pumpkin carving contests begin at 11:30 a.m. and are accompanied throughout the day by festive DJ entertainment and returning special guest emcee for the day, state Sen. Anthony Portantino. Adults can bid on a wide variety of items in the silent auction tent or online at www.bidpal.net/haunt2019. Wristbands, which entitle children to unlimited game play and lunch may be purchased at the event for $45, or individual tickets may be purchased for $1 each. For more information visit www.lcepta.org, or contact event chairs Keisha Wilcox and Sheila Dunbar at haunt@lcepta.org.

Free Arts & Crafts Workshop—Saturday, Oct. 26, 2 to 5 p.m. Gelson’s Market at 635 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada, hosts this mini-pumpkin decorating workshop. For more information call (818) 790-0563.

Advertisement

CLASSES

The group claps to Zemer Atik, an Israeli dance, during the International Folk Dance class held Thursday evenings at the Community Center. (Courtesy of Natalie Wheeler)

International Folk Dancing — Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to learn and do fun and beautiful dances from around the world every Thursday evening at the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive, La Cañada. Teaching level is adjusted to each evening’s participants. The large dance room has a new floor and the ample parking is free. Each dancer’s $5 pays for the class use of the facility. For more details, visit Foothill.Dance or contact JanRayman@charter.net or (818) 790-8523.

SENIORS

Pioneer Club/New Beginnings Club — Mondays at 11 a.m.Seniors who would like to lunch with others and perhaps enjoy a game of bingo or go on outings are invited to check out the Pioneer Club that meets the first and third Monday each month at Holy Redeemer Church, 2411 Montrose Ave., Montrose, or the New Beginnings Club that convenes at St. James the Less, 4625 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta each second and fourth Monday. For more information about the Pioneer Club, call Mary Mancuso at (818) 249-8454. To learn more about the New Beginnings Club call Gloria Pauly at (818) 248-2944.