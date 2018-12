Tim Berger / La Cañada Valley Sun

Members of the public are invited to enjoy the 23rd annual Glenola Tree Lighting ceremony, planned for Thursday, Dec. 6 and hosted by Girl Scouts of La Cañada Flintridge. Mayor Terry Walker will emcee. Above, the crowd listens to a performance during last year's event. (Tim Berger / La Cañada Valley Sun)