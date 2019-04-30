The Valley Line: Community Center becomes bingo hall for LCF float association’s annual bash

I heard that the next fundraiser the all-volunteer association is having to earn money for our float is the sale of Mother’s Day flower bouquets. Each bouquet is priced at $40, and if you place an $80 order for delivery within La Cañada Flintridge, someone will deliver the flowers to your home in time for the May 12 holiday. Alternatively, you can pick up your flowers in front of Kobeissi Properties, 711 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada, between the hours of 4 and 6 p.m. on Friday, May 10 or between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. To place an order, visit lcftra.org.