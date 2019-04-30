The Valley Line: Community Center becomes bingo hall for LCF float association’s annual bash

A boisterous crowd of jackpot hopefuls turned up at the Community Center Friday for the La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Assn.’s annual Bingo Night fundraiser.
All proceeds of the ever-popular event will go toward the creation of “Dodo Bird’s Flight School” the association’s float entry in the 2020 Rose Parade. A large, beautiful rendering of the proposed float was on display.
About 80 people showed up with great enthusiasm for this game of chance. I have played at this event several times and have yet to shout out “bingo,” however I always show up with the same hopefulness as everyone else. Like they say, you can’t win if you don’t play, right?
One could slice and dice this game in many directions, and the float folks did: “Four Corners,” “Big Picture Frame,” “Little Picture Frame” and “Blackout.” The winners walked away with generous cash prizes. Alas, I was not among them, but I did have a great time.
Peggy Hotaling and Art Johnson were expert bartenders while Trish McRae and her sister Alice Perez were handling the ticket sales for the drinks. It was really nice for Trish and Alice because their mom, Jennie Perez, was visiting from Gilroy and was able to join in the fun.
Nancy Wolhaupter and Chuck Hughes chaired the entire event. As usual, it was beautifully coordinated. Nancy was everywhere at once tending to details. Chuck was the bingo set-up expert, a task he has handled for years. John Wolhaupter was put in charge of manning the grill where he and his volunteers were flipping burgers.
A very special guest for the evening was Tom Nuccio of Nuccio Nursery in Altadena. Each year he graciously and generously donates beautiful azalea plants that serve as special prizes to a side game of chance.
What really knocked me over was the fact that Nancy Wolhaupter baked all of the goodies for dessert! She baked delicious brownies as well as chocolate chip and snickerdoodle cookies for people who bought the dinner package.
Bingo callers for the evening included Mayor Len Pieroni, Councilman Mike Davitt (who is also president of LCFTRA), Mary Gant, Bill Pounders, Caroline Craven, Terry Walker, Mike Leininger, and the Wolhaupters. Manning the check-in table and also serving as a caller was Chloe Lehmann, a Crescenta Valley High School student who was earning service hours. She was quite the dedicated volunteer who was there to help set up and take it all down.
I heard that the next fundraiser the all-volunteer association is having to earn money for our float is the sale of Mother’s Day flower bouquets. Each bouquet is priced at $40, and if you place an $80 order for delivery within La Cañada Flintridge, someone will deliver the flowers to your home in time for the May 12 holiday. Alternatively, you can pick up your flowers in front of Kobeissi Properties, 711 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada, between the hours of 4 and 6 p.m. on Friday, May 10 or between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. To place an order, visit lcftra.org.
Jane Napier Neely covers the La Cañada Flintridge social scene. Email her at jnvalleysun@aol.com with news of your special event.