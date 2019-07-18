La Cañada City Council eases concerns about county’s sewer surcharge letters

La Cañada Flintridge city officials are attempting to calm the ruffled feathers of several residents who recently received notice from the county they’d have to provide proof their homes are connected to a sewer line or pay a fee.

Last week several residents — including those whose homes had been connected to sewer lines for decades — received a letter from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health informing them an annual fee would be charged on their property taxes for the monitoring and service of their septic systems.

One such letter, dated June 20 and signed by Environmental Health Director Liza Frias, said residents would be charged an annual $5 for conventional septic systems, while those with non-conventional systems would be charged $43 per year.

The correspondence further stated homeowners already connected to a sewer line would be required to provide proof through a bill or building permit to have their names removed from the county’s database.

Officials immediately responded to calls and social media posts from confused citizens, explaining in a public announcement the city had contacted DPH and gotten permission to send in a letter listing all La Cañada properties connected to sewer systems.

“If you were requested to provide verification of your property’s sewer connection and your property is, in fact, connected, you may disregard the letter as the City will be providing that verification on your behalf,” City Manager Mark Alexander said in a statement.

Mayor Pro Tem Greg Brown, who received a letter Friday, said residents with sewer connections could disregard its instructions. Those unsure of their connection status are advised to call the City’s Public Works Department at (818) 790-8882.