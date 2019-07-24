Crime Report: 5 men shoplift 75 clothing items in 2-minute spree

July 17

Burglary: 2300 block of Conle Way, La Cañada. Sometime between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. someone smashed a window on a rear door of a house to gain access and ransack it. Immediately identified by a resident as missing was a safe containing U.S. currency, checkbooks and personal documents. Other items may also have been stolen, pending an inventory by the residents. It appeared a bed comforter had been used to drag the safe and some scratches were found on the home’s wood flooring.

July 18

Grand theft: 4600 block of Vineta Avenue, La Cañada. A man who had not received an expected shipment of two pairs of Bower hockey skates learned when he inquired with the seller that they had been delivered to his home on July 5 by the U.S. Postal Service.

July 19

Vehicle burglary: 3100 block of Foothill Boulevard, La Crescenta. Sometime between 10 p.m. and midnight someone entered a locked 2017 Mercedes C 350e that had been left parked in an apartment complex lot and stole its radio, a pair of Prada sunglasses, a pair of Gucci sunglasses, a yoga mat and a CD case containing miscellaneous CDs. No signs of forcible entry were found.

Petty theft: 3100 block of Foothill Boulevard, La Crescenta. A dark blue mountain bike that had been left in a bike stall unlocked was taken sometime between noon on July 17 and 2 p.m. on July 18.

July 20

Theft by false pretenses: 800 block of Green Lane, La Cañada. A female reported being scammed while attempting to return an item she’d ordered from a company. Using Google, she searched online for a phone number associated with the retailer’s customer service department and called what she believed to be the correct number. The person who answered the phone told her that in order to verify her account she would have to purchase several gift cards using the same debit card she had used to make the original purchase, then photograph the back of those cards and text the photos to the bogus customer service rep. Realizing afterward she had been the victim of a scam, she reported it to the sheriff’s station.

July 21

Vandalism: 2600 Foothill Boulevard, La Crescenta. Sometime between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. someone made three scrapes on the right passenger door of a 2003 Lexus C 430 that had been left in a parking lot by its owner.

Grand theft: 600 block of Foothill Boulevard, La Cañada. A store employee roported that on July 19 at 5:12 p.m. five black males, all appearing to be in their 20s, entered the retail outlet through its rear door together, then grabbed clothing items and exited the store together at 5:14 p.m. without attempting to pay for any of the goods. Stolen were 30 pairs of True Religion jeans, 30 pairs of True Religion shirts, 10 miscellaneous T-shirts and five baseball-style caps.

Compiled from reports on file at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station.