A car caught fire on the 2 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge Wednesday, sending up a large plume of smoke into the air.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the blaze around 10:27 a.m. on the northbound 2 Freeway near the westbound 210 Freeway.

According to the department the fire was quickly extinguished and did not reach any nearby brush. No injuries were reported at the scene and the cause of the fire is unknown.