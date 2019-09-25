Miss La Cañada Flintridge hopefuls invited to apply now

Applications are available for the 2020 Miss La Cañada Flintridge Court, a scholarship competition that is open to high school juniors who live within the 91011 Zip Code, according to a news release issued Saturday by Pat Anderson, executive director of the LCF Chamber of Commerce and Kathryn Markgraf, who advises the court.

Potential contestants can pick up an application at the Chamber’s office at One Civic Center Drive, La Cañada Flintridge (in the Town Center) or by sending an email to exec@lacanadaflintridge.com. The Chamber’s website, lacanadaflintridge.com, is currently offline but is expected to be operating in early October, according to Anderson, and will carry a link to the Miss LCF application.

Initial interviews will be held beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 at La Cañada Congregational Church, 1200 Foothill Blvd. Those selected to move on to the next stage of the competition will be invited to a final interview on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the same location. Contestants will be judged on public speaking ability, poise, academic achievement, leadership qualities and involvement in school and community activities.

The court will be announced during the LCF Chamber’s annual Festival in Lights in Memorial Park at 4 p.m. on Dec. 6 and will be installed on Jan. 30.

The new Miss LCF will receive a minimum scholarship of $500 and her Court members will each receive a minimum scholarship of $250 along with gifts from area merchants.

To learn more about the Miss LCF program, call (818) 790-4289.