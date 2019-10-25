La Cañada Flintridge estate from the 1920s is a Myron Hunt masterpiece

One doesn’t have to look far in Los Angeles County to find examples of the handiwork of Myron Hunt. The designer was involved in creating such grand landmarks as Rose Bowl stadium, the Huntington Library building in San Marino and the Mt. Wilson Observatory.

Less well known, perhaps, is that the prolific architect also left behind an enduring legacy of fine homes.

This two-acre estate in La Cañada Flintridge opened its doors in 1928. That year, commercially sliced bread was the latest convenience. Canvas gym shoes could be bought for less than a dollar, while alligator oxfords cost closer to $6. Baseball legend Ty Cobb stole home for his 50th and final time.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom Colonial retains an aura of gracious living. Beyond the portico of the red-brick house sits a foyer with a wooden spiraling staircase. Quarter-sawn oak and mosaic stone floors run throughout. Arched doorways soften the separations between formal spaces.

The main level contains an updated great room with a wrought-iron spiral staircase and a bar, a wainscoting-lined dining room and a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen with a butler’s pantry. Fireplaces grace the living room, the wood-paneled library and the family room.

The second level features dual master suites, which both have marble-clad bathrooms. The 900-square-foot studio above the five-car garage is in addition to the more than 8,000 square feet of living space in the main house.

Several outdoor lounge areas, a built-in kitchen, fountains, a swimming pool, a spa, a tennis court, lawn and mature oak trees complete the grounds.

The property, at 535 Meadow Grove St., La Cañada Flintridge, is priced at $7.895 million. Christine Navarro of Compass is the listing agent.

Beale writes for the Los Angeles Times.

