La Cañada History: Pasadena Pops leaders announce end to concerts at Descanso Gardens after 15 years

Ten Years Ago
The Pasadena Symphony Assn. and Pasadena Pops announced in June 2009 it would leave Descanso Gardens after 15 years of performing summer concerts there. The move was part of a recovery plan to gradually pay down $800,000 in debt, according to Paul Jan Zdunek, then the chief executive of the organization. The Concert Under the Stars series would be staged in 2010 at the Rose Bowl, he said. (Today Pasadena Pops summer concerts are held at the L.A. County Arboretum in Arcadia.)
Twenty Years Ago
La Cañada Flintridge Mayor Carol Liu, a Democrat, revealed in 1999 she was considering a run for the state Assembly. Liu said she was particularly interested in working at the state level to help improve California’s public educational system.
Thirty Years Ago
Residents of Indianola Way in June 1989 received permission from the La Cañada Flintridge City Council to erect barricades on their street the next Halloween to stem an escalating problem of vandalism, speeding and reckless driving, as well as other threats to the general well being of all enjoying the evening of trick-or-treating on their street.
Forty Years Ago
Six young adults were injured, one critically, when a van speeding on Angeles Crest Highway in La Cañada hit and bounced off a power pole near Harter Lane. The 1974 Ford van belonging to a 24-year-old Glendale man was a total loss in the 1:40 a.m. drunk-driving accident.
Fifty Years Ago
The La Cañada Kiwanis Club staged its annual three-day community fair in the parking lot of the former Alexander’s Market on Foothill Boulevard at Hampton Road, near where the eastern part of the McDonald’s parking lot is today. Alexander’s had left the shopping center then located there in preparation for the construction of the Foothill (210) Freeway and had moved into the new Plaza de La Cañada on Foothill at Oakwood Avenue.
Sixty Years Ago
In June 1959, during the same month the La Cañada School Study Committee was mulling the formation of a unified school district for the town, the Pasadena Board of Education, which then had jurisdiction over the junior high and high school education of La Cañada students, approved preliminary drawings for a $725,000 expansion of La Cañada Junior High on Cornishon Avenue. A circular brick library and an 856-seat auditorium were included in the plans. The project was targeted for completion by early 1961.
