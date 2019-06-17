La Cañada History: Pasadena Pops leaders announce end to concerts at Descanso Gardens after 15 years

The Pasadena Symphony Assn. and Pasadena Pops announced in June 2009 it would leave Descanso Gardens after 15 years of performing summer concerts there. The move was part of a recovery plan to gradually pay down $800,000 in debt, according to Paul Jan Zdunek, then the chief executive of the organization. The Concert Under the Stars series would be staged in 2010 at the Rose Bowl, he said. (Today Pasadena Pops summer concerts are held at the L.A. County Arboretum in Arcadia.)