La Cañada History: Before being banned, 4,000 candle luminarias lined Fernside Drive in annual holiday display

After 50 years of service, Dave Silversparre announced he had no choice but to quit operating Silversparre’s Union 76 station at Foothill Boulevard and Angeles Crest Highway. He cited a poor economy, ongoing construction work at the intersection, a traffic reconfiguration there and a new corporate owner as reasons he would retire as of Dec. 31, 2008. “We tried to make things work, but with the recession and now no left-hand turns out of the station, we just couldn’t keep it going,” he said.