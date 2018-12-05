Crime Report: Suspects, possibly squatters, make off with 7 motorcycles from condemned house

Grand theft, embezzlement: 1900 block of Verdugo Boulevard. A man was reviewing the bookkeeping records for his business and noticed several high-value transactions indicating “cash refunds” had been made to customers from Nov. 17, 2017 to March 17, 2018. After doing an audit, the victim determined the money was missing. He used the point of sale system to identify who conducted the transactions but could only learn who was logged into the system at that time. The employees who’d been logged on said they didn’t know how to complete a cash refund transaction, adding the only person with that knowledge was a former manager. That manager was hired in June 2017 and quit on Aug. 29 of this year. The victim believes he may be behind the transactions, as that manager had been seen on surveillance footage in the past acting suspicious while conducting transactions and blocking the camera with his body during certain occasions.