Crime Report: In first week of December, residential burglaries abound

Burglary, residence: 1900 block of Lombardy Drive. A man left for vacation on Nov. 29 but gave permission for a real estate agent to show the property to a potential buyer on Dec. 1. The home was intact during the showing. When the resident returned that day at around 7:30 p.m., however, he found a kitchen window shattered and a trail of glass leading to his office. There, he discovered several desk drawers had been opened, with an unspecified amount of cash missing from inside. Upstairs cabinets and drawers had also been opened and an attic ladder had been pulled down in the master bedroom. He told deputies nothing of much value was in the home, as that day was their last day of ownership. A gold band ring was also reported missing.