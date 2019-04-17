Crime Report: Woman reports several pieces of fine jewelry disappear during a 3-month remodel project

Vehicle burglary: 2800 block of Fairway Avenue, La Crescenta. A man reported that someone stole a tool bag and tools from the secured bed of his 2015 Ram truck, which he’d left parked on the street behind his apartment overnight. A deputy made inquiries in the neighborhood and learned from a man that at about 11:30 on April 9 he’d noticed a green Dodge truck parked in front of his home with the engine running and the lights on. He further stated he saw a male adult reaching into the victim’s truck bed, removing items, but assumed he was taking them with the permission of the truck’s owner.