Crime Report: More glass shattered as more homes in La Cañada, La Crescenta are targeted by burglars

Fraud, elder abuse: 5300 block of Crown Avenue, La Cañada. A woman reported that an insurance broker she’s known for five years accepted a check from her on April 5 (the amount was redacted in the crime report) to purchase insurance for an apartment building. She said the man took the check to a local Chase Bank and cashed it. On April 14, not having heard from the insurance company regarding her new policy, she tried to contact the broker but he did not answer his cell or office phones. She said her sons and daughter all visited the broker’s Westlake Village office on her behalf but could not make contact with the man. So, the woman called the insurance company the new policy was purported to be offered through and was told no payment had been received from her broker. She recalled the during one conversation with the man he had also mentioned a different insurance company, so she called that firm too, but a representative there said they “refuse” to do business with that broker.