Crime Report: Robbery, burglaries and ‘found money’ scam top this week’s blotter

Attempted fraud: 2100 block of Foothill Boulevard, La Cañada. A woman reported almost being victim of a “found money” scam that unfolded between about 2 and 3:45 p.m. that day. She said she was approached by a petite black female in a parking lot who showed her a bag she’d just “found” at the site. The two opened it and it appeared there was a lot of cash in it. The suspect pretended to call a “lawyer” who supposedly advised her the two of them could keep all the money in the bag as long as they gave him cash to pay the IRS to cover their taxes on the “find.” The suspect convinced her prey to withdraw the specified amount from her bank account and the scheme continued until the intended victim realized something was fishy and threatened to call the police if she didn’t get her own money back. When she made the report to the sheriff’s station she said the suspect at some point during their encounter had sprayed her with a mysterious substance that had left her confused and disoriented.