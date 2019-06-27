Crime Report: Scammers fleece 2 La Cañada victims using gift card tricks

Theft by false pretenses: 1800 block of Earlmont Avenue, La Cañada. A man reported he fell victim to a fraud operation while trying to straighten out a travel reservation. The man said he’d intended to book a hotel reservation in Las Vegas when he visited Expedia.com online but discovered he’d mistakenly reserved a room in Italy instead. He googled “Expedia phone number” and then dialed the first number that appeared in the search results. A man who answered the phone told him he could help him, but that the would-be traveler first had to go to his bank, withdraw (a redacted amount of) cash and use it to buy a Google Play Store gift card. He complied, and provided the “agent” with its serial number. The agent claimed it didn’t “process” and instructed the man to return to his bank, withdraw more funds and buy more of the same cards. This time he bought three of the gift cards, spreading out the funds equally between them. He called and gave the agent the serial numbers to those three cards. Those, too, wouldn’t “process,” according to the scammer, and the victim was told to return to the bank a third time to repeat the same steps. So, the victim went to his bank again, but this time a bank manager approached to comment on his repeated withdrawals that day. He told her the reason behind his visits and she immediately advised him he had been the victim of a scam.