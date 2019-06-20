La Cañada Valley Sun

La Cañada City Council peeks under the hood of fiscal year ahead in budget hearings

By
Jun 19, 2019 | 7:00 PM
In the first of three budget hearings Tuesday morning, the La Cañada City Council learned the general fund revenue for 2019-20 is projected to be $15,501,425. (File Photo)

La Cañada City Council members this week began examining the fiscal year ahead of them and discovered judiciousness will be needed as they consider funding $3.2 million in community group requests, city programs and capital projects with a $644,825 surplus.

In the first of three budget hearings Tuesday morning, the council learned the general fund revenue for 2019-20 is projected to be $15,501,425 — with $5.25 million generated by property taxes, $2.7 million collected from sales taxes and more than $2 million from building permits and plan check fees, according to the city’s finance department.

Expenditures are estimated at $14,990,025 — $2 million more than two years ago — with $4.6 million in public safety costs and $4.5 million in public works costs leading the pack.

Community groups and service organizations offering programs and services to the public attended a second hearing Tuesday evening to request funding for everything from landscaping and operational assistance to senior programs and equipment needed to complete La Cañada’s self-built Rose Parade float, for a combined total of $417,800.

Those requests, along with a list of programs, staffing and special projects on the city’s own wish list, will be funded at the discretion of the City Council in a third and final budget hearing anticipated to take place Thursday morning.

