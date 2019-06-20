La Cañada City Council peeks under the hood of fiscal year ahead in budget hearings

La Cañada City Council members this week began examining the fiscal year ahead of them and discovered judiciousness will be needed as they consider funding $3.2 million in community group requests, city programs and capital projects with a $644,825 surplus.
In the first of three budget hearings Tuesday morning, the council learned the general fund revenue for 2019-20 is projected to be $15,501,425 — with $5.25 million generated by property taxes, $2.7 million collected from sales taxes and more than $2 million from building permits and plan check fees, according to the city’s finance department.
Expenditures are estimated at $14,990,025 — $2 million more than two years ago — with $4.6 million in public safety costs and $4.5 million in public works costs leading the pack.
Community groups and service organizations offering programs and services to the public attended a second hearing Tuesday evening to request funding for everything from landscaping and operational assistance to senior programs and equipment needed to complete La Cañada’s self-built Rose Parade float, for a combined total of $417,800.
Those requests, along with a list of programs, staffing and special projects on the city’s own wish list, will be funded at the discretion of the City Council in a third and final budget hearing anticipated to take place Thursday morning.