La Cañada History: Oscar-winner Larry Landsburgh shoots ‘two-headed horse’ photo to promote 1969 horse show

Young equestrians were readying for the 48th annual Children’s Horse Show at Flintridge Riding Club. To help publicize the show an amusing photo that suggested one horse had two heads and two riders was produced for the cover of the Valley Sun by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Larry Landsburgh and his son, Brian. The senior Landsburgh was known for his live-action animal shorts and feature films, with his favorite subjects said to be horses and dogs. He won an Oscar for his 1961 Disney documentary film, “The Horse with the Flying Tail.”