Lt. Todd Deeds named CV Sheriff’s Station captain, will begin new post Sunday

After more than a month of searching for a new Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station captain a selection has been made. Todd Deeds, a lieutenant from the department’s East Los Angeles Station, begins his new post Sunday, officials said.
Deeds replaces former Capt. Chris Blasnek, who was promoted to commander by Sheriff Alex Villanueva in January and now oversees the South Patrol Division comprising the Carson, Cerritos, Lakewood, Lomita, Norwalk and Pico Rivera patrol stations.
Lt. Mark Slater has served as interim captain of the Crescenta Valley Station since Blasnek’s departure. Slater confirmed in an email Wednesday that Deeds’ selection had been announced internally on Tuesday.
La Cañada Flintridge city officials and representatives from La Crescenta and the office of Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined in the search for a new captain last month, interviewing a spate of candidates provided by the Sheriff’s Department.
A five-member interview panel reviewed several finalists and made recommendations to La Cañada City Manager Mark Alexander, who conducted his own second-round interviews and put forth his recommendation to Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
Deeds, 52, previously served as a lieutenant with the department’s Special Victims Bureau, which investigates allegations of sexual and domestic crimes, child and elderly abuse, among other crimes.
Pat Anderson, president and chief executive of the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce Assn., said a space in Monday’s Fiesta Days Parade has been reserved for the new captain, who will likely make his first public appearance Memorial Day weekend.