Orange-colored pickup truck used in LCF armed robbery found in Alhambra, 3 suspects arrested

Authorities may have gotten a break in an armed robbery that occurred earlier this month in La Cañada Flintridge after police in Alhambra came across the orange-colored pickup truck used by the suspects.
The distinctive looking Dodge Ram was found Dec. 19 parked in Alhambra, after officers received word of a suspicious-looking vehicle with paper plates. Three people, two adults and one juvenile, were arrested in connection to the truck, which had been reported stolen out of the Los Angeles area.
Sgt. Alan Chu, a spokesman for the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, said the same vehicle was used in an armed robbery in the 1700 block of Earlmont Avenue on Dec. 15. In that incident two people who’d pulled into the driveway of a home there at around 12:30 p.m. were approached by two armed men who had been in the orange truck.
Both men demanded the victims’ belongings at gunpoint. After taking two cellphones, a wallet and cash, they got back into the Dodge Ram and drove out of view.
The same vehicle is also connected to robberies in Burbank and South Pasadena.
Other than the vehicle, Chu said no other evidence related to the armed robbery has been connected to the three arrested in Alhambra. Although a handgun was recovered from the vehicle, authorities did not find any of the items reported stolen.
Chu said the robbers were wearing bandannas concealing their faces during the Dec. 15 hold-up.
“We’re still doing our investigation to wrap it up and link these people,” he said. “We are confident that they’re one in the same.”