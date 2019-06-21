La Cañada Council recognizes outgoing commissioners for helping city run smoothly

At its regular meeting Tuesday the La Cañada Flintridge City Council recognized outgoing city commissioners and committee members whose tireless work has helped keep city business running smoothly in the areas of planning and design, traffic, safety and recreational programming.
This year 21 seats became vacant as service members’ terms expired, with several commissioners and committee members terming out due to service records as long as a decade. La Cañada Mayor Len Pieroni formally recognized the local residents in a brief ceremony Tuesday, thanking them for their dedication to the city.
Pieroni presented commemorative plaques to Youth Council members Jessica Jewell, Megan Andrews and Gabriel Drill; Parks and Recreation Commissioner Jeff Olson; Planning Commissioners Arun Jain and Rick Gunter; Public Works and Traffic Commissioner Chuck Gelhaar; Gene Stein of the Investment and Financing Advisory Committee and Design Commissioner Jon Moldafsky. Public Safety commissioners Thomas Schafer and Terry Manning and Youth Council member Curtis Yun did not attend Tuesday’s ceremony.