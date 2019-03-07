Mayor, Rose Queen honored by local legislators as women of the year

As part of the California State Legislature’s annual celebration of Women’s History Month, two area women traveled Monday to Sacramento to accept accolades for their leadership and deep community involvements.
La Cañada Flintridge Mayor Terry Walker and Rose Queen Louise Deser Siskel of San Marino were feted in the capital as women of the year, along with other individuals from around the state.
Walker was named the 43rd Assembly District Woman of the Year by Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) while Siskel was bestowed the same honor for the 25th State Senate District by Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge).
“I was very floored, quite honestly, at the honor and am very humbled by it,” Walker said during Tuesday night’s meeting of the LCF City Council. “It was a lovely experience up there.
“For me, listening to the bios of the other women from the other districts that were nominated, I was very humbled because there was some very impressive women in the group.”
Before the official ceremony recognizing honorees, the Legislative Women’s Caucus held a luncheon in the Capitol building to celebrate the occasion.
Portantino stated in a news release he was “very honored and excited” to invite Siskel to Sacramento for the day’s events.
In the same press statement, the Sequoyah High School senior spoke of being grateful for the experience.
“I feel lucky to be honored among a group of truly dedicated women who make the world a more kind and welcoming place. This year, as the 101st Rose Queen, I had the opportunity to promote scientific research, education and inclusion. This recognition encourages me, and I hope will encourage others, to advocate for these values,” she said.
Sara Cardine contributed to this report.