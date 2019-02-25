The Focused Student: Learning to collaborate pays off in the classroom and in later life

All of this takes careful planning by the teacher. The subject selected needs to be carefully researched. Organizing the groups so no one is marginalized and everyone has a clear task is next. Setting up a rough plan with flexible procedures provides some structure while allowing room for unexpected situations. Having clear expectations is very important and defines the anticipated participation and work product for each member of the group. Finally, there must be a clear evaluation plan for each student and the group as a whole. One of the most important lessons of collaboration is that the group rises or falls together. Collaboration encourages students to work with one another rather than competitively. There are more teams than solo acts in the business world, so this is a valuable life skill.