Valley Sun Sports Roundup:

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

La Cañada d. San Marino, 25-18, 25-23, 25-15: The Spartans surged to a Rio Hondo League victory afternoon on the road.

La Cañada improves to 16-6, 4-1 in league.

Marymount d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 25-15, 25-11, 25-14: Peyton DeJardin had nine kills and Katherine Collins added six on Tuesday for the visiting Tologs in a Mission League match.

Caitlin Du contributed 11 digs for Flintridge Sacred Heart (18-9, 2-3 in league.

Flintridge Prep d. San Marino, 19-25, 25-21, 20-10, 25-14: Visiting Flintridge Prep earned a nonleague victory Monday.

La Salle d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 25-19, 25-16: The Tologs fell Saturday in the championship match of the Crescenta Valley Tournament. The Tologs went 8-`1 in the two-day event.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

San Marino 14, La Cañada 4: The visiting Spartans dropped a Rio Hondo League match Tuesday.

La Cañada dipped to 3-4, 1-1 in league.

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 16, Notre Dame Academy 2: Flintridge Sacred Heart coasted to a Sunshine League home win Tuesday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.

The Tologs improved to 4-4, 2-0 in league.

Flintridge Prep 14, Providence 4: Flintridge Prep earned a Prep League home win Tuesday at Arcadia Tennis Center.

The Rebels are 4-2, 1-1 in league.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

St. Francis 22, Pioneer 4: St. Francis (13-2) coasted to a nonleague road victory Tuesday.

Chadwick 16, Flintridge Prep 8: Flintridge Prep fell Tuesday in a Prep League road match.

Loyola 18, St. Francis 3: The visiting Golden Knights fell Saturday in a Mission League match.