Valley Sun Sports Roundup: La Cañada girls’ tennis doubled up by San Marino

GIRLS’ TENNIS

San Marino 12, La Cañada 6: La Cañada fell Thursday in a Rio Hondo League home match.

The Spartans are 6-5, 4-2 in league.

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 17, Notre Dame Academy 1: Visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart rolled to a Sunshine League win Thursday.

The Tologs improved to 8-4, 6-0 in league.

Flintridge Prep 14, Providence 4: The visiting Rebels notched a Prep League win Thursday at Burbank Tennis Center.

Flintridge Prep (5-6, 2-5 in league) received a sweep in doubles from Manya Lalwani and Brianan Tran, 6-3, 6-0, 6-2.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Marymount d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 24-26, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18: The host Tologs lost a Mission League match Thursday.

Flintridge Sacred Heart (28-12, 3-5 in league) got 17 kills and 10 digs from Peyton DeJardin and 42 assists from Ellie Lund.

La Cañada d. San Marino, 25-9, 25-16, 25-17: The host Spartans wrapped up the regular season Wednesday with a Rio Hondo League home victory.

La Cañada improved to 21-8, 8-2 in league to finish second.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 275, Chaminade 300: The Tologs earned a Mission League road win Thursday at Balboa-Encino Golf Course.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 11, St. Francis 4: Visiting St. Francis fell Wednesday in a Mission League match.

St. Francis is 17-3, 1-3 in league.