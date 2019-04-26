La Cañada Valley Sun

Sports Roundup: La Cañada baseball, softball finish league-title campaigns

By Staff Reports
Apr 26, 2019 | 2:15 PM

BASEBALL

La Cañada 5, Temple City 0: The host Spartans clinched the Rio Hondo League championship with a victory Thursday.

The Spartans (18-7, 10-2 in league) won league by two games over San Marino. They have won two of the last three league crowns.

Flintridge Prep 10, Rio Hondo Prep 1: Flintridge Prep finished its regular season Friday with a home Prep League win at the Glendale Sports Complex.

The Rebels improved to 16-8, 9-3 in league for second place.

SOFTBALL

La Cañada 3, Temple City 1: La Cañada wrapped up its fifth straight Rio Hondo League championship with a home victory Thursday.

The Spartans improved to 16-5-1, 10-2 in league and won league by one game over Temple City.

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 12, Marymount 2 (five innings): Flintridge Sacred Heart posted a Sunshine League home win Thursday to win the league championship by one game over Louisville.

The Tologs (16-5, 7-1 in league) won their first league title since 1988.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Freer in Ojai Tournament: St. Francis High senior Ian Freer posted a 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 win versus Daniel Traxler of San Diego El Camino on Friday in the CIF Boys’ 18 singles competition.

Freer, who advanced to the Mission League finals, then faced second-seeded Henry Lovett of Palisades, who earned a 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 quarterfinal win.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Flintridge Prep d. Crescenta Valley, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21: AJ Nicassio and Nathan Powell finished with 14 kills apiece to lift visiting Flintridge Prep to a nonleague victory Friday.

Jake Woo collected 33 assists for the Rebels (22-4).

Crescenta Valley dipped to 16-15.

BOYS’ GOLF

Flintridge Prep 201, Pasadena Poly 249: Ben Sacks carded an even-par 36 to help Flintridge Prep register a Prep League win Thursday at Alhambra Golf Course.

Marcus Chen had a 39 for the Rebels (12-4, 6-2 in league).

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

La Cañada 17, Westridge 5: La Cañada rolled to a Pacific League home win Thursday.

The Spartans are 3-8, 1-3 in league.

