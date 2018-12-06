Sports Roundup: Flintridge Prep soccer teams notch wins

BOYS’ SOCCER
Flintridge Prep 2, El Monte 1: Flintridge Prep (3-0) posted a nonleague road win Wednesday.
The Rebels received one goal apiece from Nick Klatsky and Simon Siskel and two assists from Silas Chavez.
St. Francis 2, Alemany 1: Carlos Monserratt scored the winning goal with four minutes left in the second half to give the visiting Golden Knights a Mission League-opening victory Wednesday.
St. Francis (1-3-1) got a goal in the first half on a penalty kick by Luis Granados.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Flintridge Prep 17, El Monte 0: The Rebels began their season Wednesday by rolling to a nonleague home win.
Flintridge Prep received six goals and three assists from Mckenna Dominguez and five goals and three assists from Helen Schaefer.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Flintridge Prep 65, South Pasadena 46: AJ Nicassio finished with 17 points and Matthew Ho and Zach Kim added 13 apiece Tuesday to lift the Rebels (5-4) to a nonleague road win.