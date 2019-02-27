Sports Roundup: La Cañada boys’ basketball falls in opening state regional

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Cathedral Catholic 67, La Cañada 56: The No. 3 Spartans fell at home Tuesday night a first-round regional of the Division II CIF Boys’ Basketball Championships.
La Cañada (27-7) won the Rio Rondo League championship before advancing to the CIF Southern Section Division II-A title game.
The Spartans fell behind, trailing at the half, 32-16, and after three quarters, 47-33.
Cathedral Catholic (24-9), from San Diego, is the No. 12 seed.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 7 New West Charter 0: The second-seeded Tologs rolled to a CIF Southern California Regional Division III first-round home win Tuesday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
Flintridge Sacred Heart, which finished runner-up in the CIF Southern Section Division III finals, received two goals and four assists from Maddie Leroy and three goals and one assist from Jillian Willis. Lauren Bolte and Hillary Howard scored one goal each for the Tologs, who build a 4-0 halftime lead.
Flintridge Sacred Heart (12-5-3) will play host to third-seeded Grossmont or No. 6 Downey on Thursday at a time and location to be determined.
GIRLS’ WRESTLING
Sophie Garcia in CIF State Wrestling Championship: The La Cañada High wrestler came up short in the consolation round of 16 in the event Friday at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.
The senior fell to a close 2-1 decision against Maliya Castillo of Ridgeview High in a 170-pound bout. The loss marked the end of the season for the program’s first-ever girls’ wrestler to qualify for the state competition.
Garcia, who qualified for the CIF State Wrestling Championships last season as well after a third-place finish in the 2017 CIF Southern Section Girls’ Wrestling Championships, reached this year’s state championships after a fourth-place finish in the Masters Meet.
Garcia dominated in an 11-0 victory against Birmingham senior Vianeth Jimenez in the opening round of the state championship, Thursday before before being pinned by fifth-seed Boaanh Duncon of Clovis in the third period of the round of 16 championship bracket to set up a match in Friday’s consolation round.
SOFTBALL
Flintridge Prep 16, Alverno Heights 6: Libby Penn had three hits and drove in two runs Monday to lift the host Rebels to a nonleague win.
Flintridge Prep (1-1) received two hits apiece from Olivia Stevens and Melissa Grande and a two-run home run from Yameen White.
BASEBALL
St. Francis 5, Burroughs 0: St. Francis (4-3) posted a victory in a West Rotary Tournament game Saturday on the road.
St. Francis starting pitcher Brandon Markarian tossed six innings, yielding only one single and striking out seven, to get the win.
Doyle Kane and Jack Duncan had two hits apiece for the Golden Knights.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Crescenta Valley 12, St. Francis 6: Crescenta Valley recorded a nonleague road win Tuesday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.
The Falcons are 4-1. The Golden Knights are 0-2.
Flintridge Prep 11, La Salle 7: Host Flintridge Prep (2-1) earned a nonleague win Tuesday at Arcadia Tennis Center.
BOYS’ GOLF
Flintridge Prep 215, Temple City 278: Flintridge Prep started its season Tuesday with a nonleague road win at Eaton Canyon Golf Course in Pasadena.
The Rebels received an even-par 35 from Ben Sacks and a 42 from Marcus Chen.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
St. Francis 14, Valencia Valencia 1: St. Francis began its season Saturday with a nonleague road victory.