Sports Roundup: La Cañada girls’ basketball earns spot in tourney title game

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
La Cañada 45, Newbury Park 34: The Spartans advanced to the Silver Division championship game of the Burroughs Tournament with a semifinal win Friday.
La Cañada (8-4) will play in the title match at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Thousand Oaks at Burroughs High.
Brooke Yasuda had 16 points, five rebounds and four steals and Lauren Scoville had 13 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and three steals for the Spartans.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 41, Holy Martyrs 32: Kysa Hayashi registered 14 points Friday to lift the Tologs (11-3) to a victory in the Pasadena Poly Tournament.
Flintridge Sacred Heart will meet Pasadena Poly in the tournament’s championship game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 54, Adelanto 42: Kysa Hayashi finished with 17 points and Manami Hayashi added 16 on Thursday to lift Flintridge Sacred Heart (10-3) to a pool-play win in the Pasadena Poly Tournament.
Flintridge Prep 48, Mayfield 29: The host Rebels (5-1) began Prep League play Thursday with a victory.
Sofia Gonzalez and Kaitlyn Chen had 13 points each for Flintridge Prep.
La Cañada 45, Village Christian 31: The Spartans posted a victory Wednesday in the Burroughs Tournament.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
St. Francis 48, Salesian 46: Andre Henry finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds Friday to ignite the visiting Golden Knights (6-1) to a nonleague victory.
San Gabriel Academy 37, La Cañada 46: Kyle Brown had 12 points and Ryan Graves added 10 points, eight rebunds and five assists Thursday for the Spartans (6-3) in a La La Cañada Tournament game.
BOYS’ SOCCER
St. Francis 1, Palos Verdes 0: St. Francis (2-3-1) notched a victory Friday in the Santa Barbara College Tournament.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Flintridge Prep 14, Providence 0: Host Flintridge Prep rolled to a Prep League-opening victory Friday.
The Rebels improved to 2-0.
West Ranch 3, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 1: The Tologs (2-2) dropped a nonleague road match Thursday.
Glendora 2, La Cañada 0: The Spartans (1-4) wrapped up the Duarte Tournament with a loss Thursday afternoon.