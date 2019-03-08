Sports Roundup: St. Francis volleyball sweeps La Cañada

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
St. Francis d. La Cañada, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16: Joey Thompson had 19 assists and five kills Thursday to help the host Golden Knights register a nonleague victory.
St. Francis (6-2) got eight kills apiece from Guz Maltzan and Julian D’Alfonso.
Flintridge Prep d. La Salle, 21-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-22: AJ Nicassio had 27 kills and 15 digs Thursday to lift host Flintridge Prep (8-1) to a nonleague win.
Jake Woo finished with 51 assists for the Rebels, who got 21 kills from Nathan Powell and 19 digs from Kris Chang.
BASEBALL
St. Francis 6, Loyola 4: St. Francis registered a Mission League home win Thursday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
Starting pitcher Brandon Markarian earned the win, yielding three unearned runs and striking out five in five innings. Ryan Rizzo went the final two innings for the save.
The Golden Knights improved to 7-5, 1-1 in league.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Flintridge Prep 18, Firebaugh 0: Visiting Flintridge Prep cruised to a Prep League win Thursday.
The Rebels improved to 4-0, 2-0 in league.
SOFTBALL
Chadwick 3, Flintridge Prep 2: Flintridge Prep fell at home Thursday in a Prep League-opening contest.
Libby Penn hit two solo home runs for the Rebels (0-3).
BOYS’ GOLF
Flintridge Prep 210, Azusa 250: Ben Sacks fired an even-par 34 on Thursday to propel visiting Flintridge Prep (4-0) to a nonleague win at Azusa Greens Golf Course.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Flintridge Sacred Heart 58, Westridge 37: Host Flintridge Sacred Heart picked up a nonleague win Thursday.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
La Cañada 18, St. Monica Academy 9: Visiting St. Monica dropped a nonleague match Wednesday.