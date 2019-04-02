Sports Roundup: Sacred Heart softball doubles up Immaculate Heart

SOFTBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 6, Immaculate Heart 3: The host Tologs posted a Sunshine League victory Tuesday.
Flintridge Sacred Heart improved to 12-5, 3-1 in league.
Flintridge Prep 9, Westridge 5: Olivia Stevens finished with three hits, including a home run, and five runs batted in to lift host Flintridge Prep to a Prep League victory.
The Rebels (2-8, 1-5 in league) received three runs and two hits from Melissa Grande.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
St. Francis d. Crespi, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17: Oliver Taylor and Joey Thompson registered 12 kills apiece to spark the host Golden Knights to a Mission League victory.
St. Francis (17-6, 1-2 in league) got 22 assists from Gus Maltzan and 18 from Thompson.
BASEBALL
Flintridge Prep 10, Providence 0 (six innings): Flintridge Prep picked up a Prep League road win Tuesday.
The Rebels are 11-5, 4-1 in league.
Chaminade 10, St. Francis 6: St. Francis lost a Mission League home game Tuesday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
The Golden Knights are 9-11, 5-7 in league.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Chaminade 10, St. Francis 8: St. Francis fell Tuesday in a Mission League road match.
The Golden Knights are 4-8, 4-3 in league.
BOYS’ GOLF
St. Francis 196, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 207: St. Francis notched a Mission League road win Tuesday at Lakeside Golf Club.in Burbank.
Flintridge Prep 228, Milken Community 261: Flintridge Prep collected a Prep League home win Tuesday at Altadena Golf Course.
Aaron Freedman shot a six-over-par 42 for the Rebels (8-2, 2-1 in league).
St. Francis 204, Chaminade 226: St. Francis earned a Mission League home win Monday at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Loyola 15, St. Francis 4: Visiting St. Francis lost a Mission League match Monday.
Harvard-Westlake 15, St. Francis 6: St. Francis fell Saturday in a Mission League road contest.