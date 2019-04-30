Sports Roundup: La Cañada divers shine at CIF finals

GIRLS’ DIVING
La Cañada in CIF Southern Section Division II finals: Grace Lee finished second with 530.9 points at the event Monday at Riverside Community College.
BOYS’ DIVING
La Cañada in CIF Southern Section Division II finals: Tatsuya Machida placed third with 532.95 points and Ray Wipfli took fourth with 502.15 at Monday’s meet at Riverside Community College.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Hart d. St. Francis, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 16-25, 15-12: St. Francis (17-11) fell on the road Monday in a CIF Southern Section Division II wild-card match.
The Golden Knights received 17 assists, 13 kills and three aces from Joey Thompson, 16 assists and 10 kills from Gus Maltzan and 12 kills from Oliver Taylor.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Oaks Christian 13, St. Francis 4: No. 14 St. Francis saw its season come to a close Tuesday in a Los Angeles Lacrosse Foundation Division I first-round road loss to No. 3 Oaks Christian.
The Spartans are 3-8, 1-3 in league
BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD
La Cañada in Rio Hondo League finals: La Cañada registered some excellent performances during Friday’s meet at South Pasadena High.
The Spartans got first-place marks from Luke Johnson in the high jump at 5 feet, 7 inches and David Miketta in the pole vault (15-0).
Owen Serricchio turned in second-place finishes in the 1,600 meters in 4 minutes, 31.55 seconds and the 3,200 (10:10.47) to qualify for the CIF Southern Section Division III prelims on Saturday at Estancia High in Costa Mesa.
Also qualifying for the Spartans were J.J. Dick in the 110 hurdles (third, 17.80) and 300 hurdles (third, 44.0) and Michael Gray in the pole vault (third, 12-0).
GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD
La Cañada in Rio Hondo League finals: The Spartans turned in some impressive results during Friday’s meet at South Pasadena High.
Ellaney Matarese won two championships, capturing the 800- and 1,600-meter races. She clocked 2 minutes, 16.83 seconds in the 800 and 5:04.99 in the 1,600.
Sarah Auther won the 3,200 in 11:40.30 for the Spartans.
La Cañada had a contingent of CIF Southern Section Division III qualifiers, including Aleksandra Dudek in the 200 (third, 27.27) and 100 (third, 16.93), Artis Phillips in the 400 (third, 61.59) and Sydney Mueller in the shot put (third, 28 feet, 10 inches) and discus (third, 61-8).
The Division III prelims will occur Saturday at Estancia High School in Costa Mesa.