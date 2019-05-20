Sports Roundup: La Cañada boys’ tennis duo moves on in CIF Tournament

BOYS’ TENNIS
Lee, Manion, Morgan in CIF Individual Tournament: A contingent of La Cañada High players competed in the event Monday at the Jack Kramer Club in Rolling Hills Estates.
Ben Lee and Jack Manion, who teamed up to with the Rio Hondo League doubles title, had a first-round bye.
The duo registered a 6-7 (2-7), 7-5, 11-9 second-round win against Jumpei Komori and Yuuki Seguira of West Torrance.
Lee and Manion defeated Franco Fratovich and Kim Phy of Long Beach Poly, 6-3, 6-2, in the third round to advance to Wednesday’s competition at Seal Beach Tennis Center.
La Cañada’s Ryan Morgan, who won the league’s singles title for the second straight season, reached the third round.
Morgan had a first-round bye before posting a 6-2, 6-3, win against Long Beach Millikian’s Brandon Vinhee.
Morgan suffered a 6-4, 6-4 loss in the third round to Irvine’s Daniel Wei.
Freer in CIF Individual Tournament: St. Francis High’s Ian Freer won both of his sets Monday at the Jack Kramer Club in Rolling Hills Estates.
Freer, who finished runner-up in the Mission League, had a first-round bye.
The senior posted a 7-5, 7-5 victory against Allan Tanaka of North Torrance in the second round before earning a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) third-round victory against Zihao Wang of San Marino.
Freer will resume competing in the event Wednesday at Seal Beach Tennis Center.