Sports Roundup: La Cañada wrestling takes home tourney title

BOYS’ WRESTLING
La Cañada in Gabrielino Duals: The Spartans (11-2) captured the event championship in impressive fashion Saturday.
La Cañada defeated Alhambra, 61-16, Gabrielino, 52-18, Montebello, 48-24, Glenn, 54-27, Gladstone, 72-6, Baldwin Park, 69-3, Walnut, 38-34, Gahr, 54-21, and Claremont, 54-29.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 15, Brentwood 2: Bree Layseca collected five goals and Amanda Ramirez added four on Monday to power the visiting Tologs (4-5) to a nonleague victory.
La Cañada 9, Oaks Christian 8: The Spartans (5-1) posted a victory in the Villa Park Tournament on Saturday.
Earlier Saturday, La Cañada posted an 8-3 win against Cathedral Catholic.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 39, Pasadena Poly 37: Faith Ellis finished with eight points, all in the fourth quarter, to lift Flintridge Sacred Heart (12-3) in the championship game of the Pasadena Poly Tournament on Saturday.
Janna de Vera added 12 points for the Tologs.
Kysa Hayashi of Flintridge Sacred Heart was selected the tournament’s most valuable player and de Vera was named to the all-tournament team.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
St. Francis 67, Norwalk 55: Andre Henry had 28 points Monday to lift the Golden Knights (8-1) to a victory in the Bellflower Tournament.
La Cañada 52, L.A. Marshall 41: The Spartans captured the fifth-place game of the La Cañada Tournament on Saturday.
The Spartans (7-3) received 18 points, including four three-pointers, and three blocks from Ryan Garves and 14 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks from Zach Feehan.
BOYS’ SOCCER
St. Francis 1, Chaminade 1: St. Francis posted a Mission League tie on the road Monday.
Max Wiedeman-Escobedo scored the the Golden Knights (4-3-2, 1-0-1 in league).
St. Francis in Santa Barbara College Tournament: St. Francis posted a pair of shutout victories Saturday.
St. Francis opened with a 1-0 win against Rio Mesa before earning a 4-0 victory against Buena. St. Francis didn’t allow a goal in three tournament matches.
Flintridge Prep in Temple City Tournament: Flintridge Prep (5-0) notched two wins Saturday at the Temple City Tournament.
Flintridge Prep began with a 4-0 win versus Whittier before recording a 2-1 victory against Chavez.