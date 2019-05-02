Sports Roundup: La Cañada, St. Francis, Flintridge Prep boys' tennis teams record playoff road wins

BOYS’ TENNIS
La Cañada 10, Troy 8: La Cañada posted a CIF Southern Section Division I first-round road win Wednesday.
The Spartans (11-2) received three wins in singles from Ryan Morgan, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. They also got two wins in singles from Luke Kim, 7-5, 6-0, and one from Luke Manion, 6-1.
In doubles, La Cañada picked up two doubles victories from Ben Lee and Jack Manion, 6-2, 6-1, and one each from Kyle Sahara and Anthony Hana, 6-4, and Cyrus Chen and Jared Ahn, 6-2.
“It’s just a great win because everybody contributed in different ways throughout,” said La Cañada coach Will Moravec, whose team placed second in the Rio Hondo League. “We were down, 4-2, after the first round and tied it at 6 heading into the final round. We hung in there in the third set and got some big wins.”
Troy (13-4) finished first in the Freeway League.
La Cañada will be at home at 3 p.m. Friday in a second-round match against Irvine or Palm Desert.
St. Francis 11, Santa Margarita 7: Visiting St. Francis received three wins in singles from Ian Freer to register a CIF Southern Section Division II first-round match victory.
The Golden Knights, who took third in the Mission League, improved to 6-10.
Freer, who advanced to the league singles final, won, 6-3, 6-0, 6-1.
St. Francis will host against Buckley or Dos Pueblos in a second-round match Friday, likely at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.
Santa Margarita (14-7) tied for first in the Trinity League.
Flintridge Prep 13, California Academy of Math and Science 5: Flintridge Prep rolled to a CIF Southern Section Division IV first-round road win Wednesday at Cal State Dominguez Hills.
The Rebels (8-5) picked up three wins in doubles from Andrew Megerdichian and Loran Baxter, 6-0, 6-1 and 6-0.
Flintridge Prep, which finished third in the Liberty League, will face Jurupa Valley or San Dimas in a second-round match Friday at a site to be determined.