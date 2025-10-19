Sonia Nayak

(Spiderbox)

Nixon Peabody LLP

Office Managing Partner, Los Angeles

Professional Services Advisors

Recognized as a champion for diversity, equity and inclusion, Sonia A. Nayak is the managing partner of Nixon Peabody LLP’s Los Angeles office. With nearly two decades of experience, her practice centers on real estate development, tax credit finance and affordable housing. She also leads the firm’s national sports & stadiums team, guiding clients through complex transactions related to major public-private partnerships. Nayak’s recent work includes helping to finance the $400-million Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, future home of the shuttle Endeavour. A dedicated mentor and advocate, she has chaired the firm’s Asian and Middle Eastern American Resource Group and led initiatives supporting women attorneys. She was instrumental in the Evermont project in South Los Angeles, securing $135 million in financing for the transformative mixed-use development.

