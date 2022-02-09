Sophie Goineau is the founder and principal interior designer of her eponymous Los Angeles-based design firm. Goineau’s approach to luxury residential and hospitality design represents her desire to merge culture, schools of thought, and aesthetic influences for spaces and experiences that provoke emotion while providing refined comfort and functional beauty.

Goineau’s style is tied to Quebec, where her grandfather was a woodworker and her father built high-end condominiums. Being introduced to textile work and materiality from a young age, Goineau grew to cherish these principles and prioritize them in her own work. By age 11, she worked directly with her father. After business school and a design program, she became a stylist, working for Elle magazine.

In 1997, she co-founded Moderno, a furniture line that draws on Bauhaus traditions to create streamlined fixtures designed to harmonize and blend into interiors. Moderno was also named Montreal Designer of the Year.

While working with Sid Lee Architecture as a senior interior designer, Goineau collaborated with a team of architects and artisans on luxury real estate and spas. Notably, she created custom furniture and bespoke wallpaper for Montreal’s floating spa, Bota Bota. Goineau is rigorous when conceptualizing spaces, “The process of creating a visual language for a project is immersive,” she said. “The inception is really hard, but the results are unique.”

Recently, Goineau was tapped to create the transportive, seaside look of Porta Via Calabasas. In her second project with Porta Via restaurateur Peter Garland, Goineau merged the romantic Mexican coastline with functional California bistro dining. sophiegoineau.com