Interior Architecture

How to Design a Calm Apartment Building, According to Related California’s Phoebe Yee

Phoebe Yee, EVP of Design at Related California, shares the apartment design principles that support daily ease, from natural light and livable floor plans to acoustic calm and restorative shared spaces.

Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
Senior Content Strategist Contact
In busy cities, calm is no longer incidental. It’s designed. And as multifamily housing becomes denser, the apartments that resonate the most are the ones that offer a sense of ease from the moment you step inside.

Phoebe Yee, EVP of Design at Related California, points to the fundamentals: natural light, thoughtful layouts, acoustic privacy, and materials that soften daily life.

1. Calm Starts With the Surrounding Environment

“We always start any design by pulling inspiration from the surrounding environment, whether it’s climate, landscape, or natural light,” Yee says. “When a space works with its environment, it can offer simple, everyday moments of well-being.”

Mindful Mess by Shauna Summers

Colors & Palettes

Can the Color You Paint Your Home Affect Stress or Calm?

White is often treated as a shortcut to calm. But designers and wellness experts say how a space feels has less to do with neutrality — and more to do with how color, texture, and light interact with the nervous system.

2. Light Shapes the Emotional Rhythm of a Home

Natural light, she argues, is never just aesthetic. It changes how a space feels from morning into evening.

“Expansive windows that bring in an abundance of natural light make each residence feel bright and welcoming throughout the day,” Yee says. “And a sophisticated, soft interior palette creates a relaxed and soothing space at night.”

open floor plan 700 Broadway
(Mike Schwartz)

3. A Livable Floor Plan Is the Foundation of Ease

For Yee, the layout sets the tone long before any design object does. “From a design perspective, a livable floor plan has one of the biggest impacts on how people feel day to day,” she says. “It really serves as the foundation for wellness-focused living.”

At its best, that foundation feels effortless. “Layouts thoughtfully designed to prioritize openness, and a natural flow create effortless transitions between spaces.”

New Year party dishes in sink

Storage & Organization

Your Home Is Asking to Be Decluttered — Here’s How to Actually Do It This New Year

A gentler approach to New Year decluttering that focuses less on perfection and more on creating a home that actually supports your life.

4. Clutter Is Often a Design Issue, Not a Personal One

The feeling of calm is often supported by what you don’t see. “A clutter-free environment leads to a clearer state of mind,” Yee says. “By keeping sightlines open and spaces organized, the design helps support a sense of calm and mental clarity.”

5. Quiet Has Become One of the True Luxuries of Apartment Living

In multifamily buildings, especially in urban neighborhoods, silence has to be built with intention.

“It plays an important role in wellness-centered design,” Yee says. “Thoughtful acoustic strategies help reduce unwanted noise and create a sense of calm and privacy within each home.” And increasingly, that privacy is what people crave most. “In today’s noisy world, a quiet home is a luxury.”

optima mcdowell mountain scottsdale arizona

(Home) Tours

Exclusive: Inside Arizona’s $1B “Living Building,” Where Architecture Feels Alive

Architect David Hovey Jr. reveals how Optima McDowell Mountain blurs the line between nature and architecture — a “living” community that breathes with the desert.

6. Shared Spaces Should Feel Restorative, Not Performative

700 Broadway Santa Monica
(Mike Schwartz)

Yee sees outdoor space and communal areas as part of what makes apartment life sustainable over time.

“Providing tranquil common spaces is an important part of wellness-centered design,” she says. “Residents have many opportunities to step away from their busy lives and reconnect with fresh air, nature, and their community.”

“That is a luxury in itself.”

What’s Trending in Home Design & Decor

7. Materials Should Soften the Space Over Time

Materiality, Yee notes, is one of the most lasting ways to shape how a home feels. “The material selection and overall design aesthetics… were thoughtfully chosen to help soften the space and encourage relaxation,” she says.

Organic textures create warmth that doesn’t feel trend-driven. “Choosing organic textures over synthetic materials was an intentional decision to enhance the tactile experience and create a healthier, more inviting atmosphere.”

For Yee, calm is not something a building announces. It’s something a resident senses. “The difference… is something you can feel almost immediately when you walk into a space,” she says. “Thoughtful design feels intuitive and grounding from the start.”

