The Building Technique That Saves Energy, Cuts Costs, and Endures

Imagine you arrive at a hillside retreat in the Pacific Northwest right when the evening fog starts to move in. You touch the walls and they’re cool. The colors show up on the walls in soft bands of ochre, sand, deep clay. It’s quiet, steady…the space seems like it’s breathing alongside the land and the land’s story is unfolding slowly, right there in front of you.

The technique you would be seeing here is rammed earth, a building technique that’s been around for centuries and is now showing up in some of the most design-focused homes everywhere.

What if an indigenous tradition that was originally only used in dry climates showed up in snowy areas, rainy islands…or even cities? Rammed earth is starting to appear in the most unexpected of places. In Paris, Déchelette Architecture’s Casa Franca used 550 tons of soil from the site to form a single, massive façade that keeps things cool even through increasingly hot summers without relying on air conditioning. Studio eM Design’s House in Corrales, New Mexico, juxtaposes modern weathered steel and glass within the natural, traditional thermal mass of soil. And on the Gulf Islands in British Columbia, architect Sam Rodell is refining the rammed earth construction process with SIREWALL, a high-performance approach that holds up in wet, snowy, and even hurricane-prone areas.

At its most basic, rammed earth means pressing damp soil into sturdy forms until you get dense walls that can carry a building’s weight. The benefits go beyond the obvious. Those thick walls keep inside temperatures steady, help control humidity almost as well as high-end HVAC systems. They also decrease embodied carbon levels dramatically, especially when using local soil and minimal cement stabilizers. Modern improvements like SIREWALL add steel reinforcement, insulated cores, and hydrophobic properties, which make the material work even in places where traditional adobe might have struggled.

Costs can vary widely. A small studio built with 18-inch SIREWALL exteriors might start around $150 to $200 per square foot for the walls alone. Costs for custom luxury homes, like Lake Flato’s Marfa Ranch in Texas, can run much higher, especially when you add things like custom glasswork and specialized finishes. Even so, savings on maintenance and energy use can be substantial. Some projects have even cut heating and cooling needs by more than 60 percent.

There’s also a side to rammed earth that isn’t as practical. The walls in rammed earth have a texture and depth that can’t really be faked. You can see the fingerprints of the process itself in the subtle color bands from each layer of soil, the shifting mineral tones…or even a faint earth smell on a warm day. “Rarely is the relationship between nature and architecture more explicit,” notes Architectural Record.

Designers are now starting to play into that sensory side more. Kendle Design’s Desert Wash Home in Arizona lets the walls mirror the natural sediment patterns outside. It frames the views yet still keeps the sun off of the scenery. Over in Brazil’s mountainous Atlantic Forest, Arquipélago Arquitetos leans on the walls’ weight to stand up to strong winds, mixing in handmade clay bricks for a bit of texture contrast. These projects are modern buildings that work with the earth instead of fighting it…while also paying homage to building techniques from the past.

Building with the rammed earth technique can also be just as compelling when it comes to smaller spaces. A small writing cabin built with site-sourced rammed earth? That could actually cost less than a top-tier kitchen remodel. And, you would still get that same excellent temperature control and low upkeep as well as a serene interior. If you’re updating a home, an interior rammed earth feature wall, running about $80 to $120 per square foot, can do double duty as both thermal mass and also a piece of art, which would definitely be a win-win for those looking to save on costs but also make their home unique on the inside.

This material has gotten surprisingly flexible over time, as modern technology has really been able to upgrade this ancient building method. Some of Rodell’s projects have stood up to all things, from earthquakes to heavy rain. All of these points point to a building method that feels old and new at the same time. It’s truly sustainable because it builds with what’s already under your feet, rather than materials shipped from halfway across the world.

If you like the warmth and texture of rammed earth, you have options. For a full build, complete walls range from about $50 to $86 per square foot for simpler layouts, and can reach $225 or more for intricate or custom designs. These walls combine structure, insulation, and finish in one, offering strong thermal performance and a style that doesn’t age out.

Consider a feature or retaining wall if you love the aesthetic…but not the price tag. At $20–$30 per square foot, they can transform any entryway or garden, or outdoor seating area. A more compact investment is a small-scale ADU or greenhouse. One 200-square-foot project in Washington came in around $40,000, with $15,000 for materials and $25,000 for labor. To keep costs down even more, you could do things like accent only a single wall. Source local soil or pigments to cut down on transport costs…or even opt for plaster where full rammed earth isn’t practical.

For interiors, earth-based plasters deliver the same earthy feel at a fraction of the cost, starting at $2.50–$5 per square foot, while high-end options can run you between $1.50–$3.60 for the product alone. Luxe European-style finishes, such as Venetian plaster, average about $30 per square meter and offer richly curated colors and tactile depth.

Stand close to a rammed earth wall and you can feel that cool, steady calm no paint or plaster could copy. Design often leans toward excess, so there’s something bold about letting the earth itself shape the spaces we live in.