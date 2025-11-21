Advertisement
DIY

Forget the Accent Wall: Your Ceiling Is the New Star

Chasing Paper x Liz Lidgett
(Chasing Paper )

Ceiling wallpaper is emerging as a leading rental-friendly DIY trend for 2026. Here’s how to choose the right materials, scale, and patterns.

Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

We need to talk about the fifth wall. For decades, it sat above us…a vast, often neglected plane of white plaster. But interior designers are looking up and bringing the drama. Wallpaper is a design trick that entirely redefines a room’s atmosphere.

We’re seeing this high-impact approach pop up everywhere, from jewel-box bathrooms to expansive dining halls. The verdict? The accent wall has officially been dethroned. Your overhead space is now the main event.

Spaces

Where style meets space. Explore elevated DIY projects, trend-forward design, expert insights and creative inspiration for every corner of your home, curated by LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

RELATED: How Color Drenching Transformed My Bathroom Into a Bold, Immersive Space

Advertisement

Spaces

Where style meets space. Explore elevated DIY projects, trend-forward design, expert insights and creative inspiration for every corner of your home, curated by LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Why Wallpaper the Ceiling?

It might sound bold, but adding wallpaper overhead has a surprisingly transformative effect.

It can visually raise the ceiling in smaller rooms, create intimacy in larger spaces or rooms with high ceilings, add personality in places that typically feel overlooked (hello, hallway or guest bath), and tie the whole room together when repeated with matching textiles or wall treatments.

RELATED: The Cozymaxxing Guide to Creating a Calmer, More Comforting Home

May Street residence features grounding neutrals that meet layered textures of wood, ceramics, and textiles.

Interior Designers

How to Choose Paint Shades Based on the 5 Elements of Feng Shui

Color can completely change how a home feels. Designers Benjamin Stelly and Tanya Selway explain how the five Feng Shui elements (Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, and Water) help create balance, flow, and personality in any room.

Where the Trend Works Best

Can you paper every ceiling? Sure, but designers have flagged a few specific locations where the effect is truly maximized:

Advertisement

Dining Rooms (Atmosphere Central)

Imagine a dark, moody ceiling print floating above deep, paneled walls. It introduces layers of depth and sophistication, defining the entertaining zone without requiring more furniture or wall art.

The Powder Room

Fariha Nasir x Chasing Paper Collection
(Anna Spaller Photography)

The restricted size prevents bold patterns from overwhelming the space. Instead, the room becomes an immersive, elevated moment that feels both luxe and surprisingly expansive.

Bedrooms (The Ultimate Retreat)

Here, the goal is often softness. Quiet textures, delicate florals, or even woven-look papers create a calming, sheltered “cocoon effect” that feels incredibly grounding when you settle in for the night.

Nurseries (The Visual Playground)

This is just logical. Why paint the ceiling plain white when you can give the newest family member a celestial sky, soft clouds, or a playful menagerie to explore visually?

Advertisement

RELATED: How to Choose the Right Wallpaper With Expert Tips From Chasing Paper’s Elizabeth Rees

Avenue Interior Design Studio West Hollywood

Small Spaces

Inside the Design Trend That Blurs Work and Leisure

From hotel-inspired offices to sensory retreats, Andrea DeRosa and Ashley Justman show how the hybrid home is redefining how we live and work.

Choosing the Right Ceiling Wallpaper

Fariha Nasir x Chasing Paper collection
Fariha Nasir x Chasing Paper collection
(Chasing Paper)

To make the most of this trend, consider scale, lighting, and style:

  • Go Bold in Small Spaces: Oversized florals or geometric prints can make small rooms feel luxe, not cluttered.
  • Match or Contrast: Coordinate the ceiling wallpaper with wall colors or create contrast with unexpected pairings.
  • Mind the Lighting: Fixtures like chandeliers or flush mounts should complement (not compete) with the ceiling print.

RELATED: Your Rental Can Look Luxe With These Temporary Decor Upgrades

Luxurious chessboard style floor in a living room with a dark blue soft couch and green plants surrounding it. hanging framed poster on a shadowy wall.

Home Decor Trends

Castlecore Meets Retro Pop at Home

Discover how to mix castlecore home decor with retro pop interiors — from jewel tones and neons to stone arches and lacquered tables. Eclectic design ideas that feel nostalgic, modern, and livable.

This is where the art comes in. Choosing a ceiling print is about establishing balance. The scale of the pattern is arguably more important than the print itself.

Think of it this way: a tiny, busy motif viewed from floor level can create visual noise…almost a dizzying effect. On the flip side, an overly enormous pattern might make the room feel suffocated. The trick is always to assess the entire space: the natural light, the height of your furniture, the amount of existing artwork. The pattern overhead must function as a supportive design layer, never a competitor.

Jenni Yolo x Chasing Paper collection
Jenni Yolo x Chasing Paper collection
(Anna Spaller Photography)

A Few Guidelines to Keep You Grounded:

  • In Tight Spaces, Embrace Grandeur: It feels counterintuitive, but those small areas (like a pantry or powder bath) can absolutely handle large-scale, audacious florals or geometric designs. They translate as intentional, not overwhelming.
  • Make a Firm Choice: Coordinate or Clash: You need a clear strategy. Either the palette must gently harmonize with your existing wall colors, or you must commit to a high-impact contrast. The one thing that falls flat? Being indecisive.
  • Plan for Fixtures: The light fixture (be it a chandelier or a simple flush mount) is going to interrupt the pattern. Make sure its style and shape enhance the paper, rather than awkwardly slicing through a key motif.

RELATED: 12 Essential Smart Home Innovations Redefining Luxury Living

Interior Designer's Creative Block: Woman at Table with Samples

Interior Designers

Feeling Over Your Home? You Might Have Decor Fatigue

That restless urge to keep tweaking and redecorating could be what’s draining your space. Here’s how to reset, slow down, and make your home feel like yours again.

The DIY Factor

So, you’ve settled on a pattern. Now, you’ll need to decide on the type of paper before you even think about climbing that ladder.

  • Temporary Joy (Peel-and-Stick): This is exactly what it sounds like: a gigantic, manageable sticker. It’s the perfect solution for renters, anyone just dipping their toe into the trend, or if you anticipate wanting a change in a couple of years.
  • The Commitment (Traditional): Whether it’s pre-pasted or non-pasted, traditional wallpaper is generally a longer-term choice. For maximum success and durability, particularly in high-moisture zones like a bathroom, look for vinyl or performance substrates.

Here’s the relief you need: The fear of commitment is mostly outdated. Modern adhesives mean that all wallpaper is now removable. Those nightmare stories of steaming and scraping for hours simply don’t apply anymore, which really lowers the stakes on this exciting design choice.

RELATED: How Collectible Wallpaper Is Reinventing the Art Wall at Home

Advertisement
The rug company rugs and bold stripes

Interior Designers

Looks Like Bold Stripes Will Have Their Moment in 2026

Bold stripes are replacing beige minimalism, acting like optical architecture to shape space, add presence and give modern rooms real backbone.

As for the actual install? Be honest with yourself: this is a two-person job. Installing paper down a wall is tricky; installing it up overhead is exponentially harder. You’ll need patience and a very sturdy, reliable step ladder. Before you commit hundreds of dollars, take the advice of the experts: get larger samples (10 inches or more) and tape them up for a few days. See how the color shifts throughout the day.

When you finally finish and step back? It’s genuinely like giving your room a massive gift. It completely transforms the energy, every time.

MORE SPACES

Noguchi Rudder Table

Small Spaces

A Noguchi-Inspired Cozymaxxing Guide

Chasing Paper x Liz Lidgett Collection

Home Decor Styles

How Collectible Wallpaper Is Reinventing the Art Wall at Home

optima mcdowell mountain scottsdale arizona

(Home) Tours

Exclusive: Inside Arizona’s $1B “Living Building,” Where Architecture Feels Alive

Happy mother with little daughter near window at home

Deals & Coupons

Get Up to 50% Off Your Order With Our SelectBlinds Coupons and Deals

Pamela Anderson Pinterest gift guide: Pamela's Pickles

Shop Home Decor

Inside Pamela Anderson’s Farmhouse Holiday: Cozy Decor You Can Shop Now

cozy bedroom interior with bed and pillows, clean sleep movement, design for better rest

Bedroom

How Bedroom Design Is Evolving for Healthier, Deeper Rest

Bearaby Antimicrobial Sheets

Bedroom

9 Antimicrobial Sheets to Upgrade Your Bedroom and Help You Sleep Better

Flat lay composition of creative black architect moodboard with samples of building, textile and natural materials and personal accessories.

Home Decor

Why Is Everyone Talking About Biophilic Design?

Modern home, blue and yellow wall background, home decoration style.

Home Decor Trends

How the “Primary Play” Trend Is Transforming Apartment Living

Stylish black front door of modern house with black walls, door mat, trees in pots, stairs and lamps.

Colors & Palettes

The Finish Taking Over Modern Homes (and Making Everything Look Cooler)

Jenni Yolo x Chasing Paper Collection

Small Spaces

Your Rental Can Look Luxe With These Temporary Decor Upgrades

Max & Lily High Loft Bed, Twin Bed Frame For Kids With Wraparound Desk and Shelves, White

Kids Rooms

The Secret to an Organized Kid’s Room? It’s a Built-In Bed with Storage

DIYHome Decor TrendsSPACESHome Improvement

Spaces

Where style meets space. Explore elevated DIY projects, trend-forward design, expert insights and creative inspiration for every corner of your home, curated by LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content strategy and production for Live + Well and SPACES.

Advertisement
Advertisement