An Invisible Lock You Can Install Yourself

Level Lock Pro Knolling Black
(Courtesy of Level)

Upgrade your front door with the Level Lock Pro. This DIY smart lock blends security and design, transforming your entry into a seamless weekend project.

By Sara Kitnick
Senior Content Strategist Contact

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

There has never been a shortage of ways to make a front door smarter, but most of them asked homeowners to trade style for convenience. Keypads, plastic housings, and battery compartments disrupted otherwise elegant entries. Redwood City–based company Level says its new Lock Pro changes that equation by putting all of the technology inside the lock itself.

“We built Level Lock Pro to be smarter, faster, and more efficient, and still invisible,” said John Martin, president and head of Level. “It’s the most advanced lock in our lineup and embodies our spirit of design and engineering.”

At first glance, the lock looks like any other. That’s deliberate. With finish-matched hardware and a profile 62% smaller than most smart locks, the Lock Pro preserves curb appeal for homes ranging from classic colonials to modernist glass pavilions. And unlike previous iterations, it installs like a standard deadbolt, requiring no chiseling or alterations — a detail that places it firmly in the realm of approachable home improvement ideas.

Level Lock Pro
(Courtesy of Level )

Invisible Tech That Respects Design

Invisible technology has become a defining design preference. Televisions double as artwork when they’re not in use. Kitchens conceal induction burners beneath stone counters that read as uninterrupted slabs. Level is positioning Lock Pro as part of this quiet evolution. “All of the technology in Lock Pro is housed inside the lock, preserving the beauty of your door,” the company noted in its release. That means features such as door status detection (the ability to sense when a door is open or closed) no longer require stick-on magnets or unsightly sensors cluttering the jamb.

The lock’s built-in support for Matter, the new industry standard, allows it to integrate with Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa, and SmartThings. For homeowners, it’s less about chasing gadgets and more about securing a piece of hardware that won’t be obsolete in two years. As Martin put it, “Homeowners don’t have to choose between design and convenience,” placing Lock Pro alongside other smart home innovations that quietly elevate everyday life.

Storage Ideas That Maximize Style and Function

Hardware is part of this conversation. A lock may be the smallest element on the facade, but it is the one you touch every day. Swapping an aging knob for something quieter and more proportioned can change the feel of the entire entry. A smart lock that disappears into the hardware set magnifies that effect: technology supporting, not competing, with design.

Elegance means little if the hardware doesn’t hold. Level Lock Pro is certified BHMA AAA, the highest industry rating for security, durability, and finish. For homeowners who travel frequently, or who balance large properties and multiple entry points, that certification matters as much as design. It also answers a common hesitation: are smart locks secure? For many, the idea of relying on an app or fob feels unsteady. By pairing invisible design with proven standards, the Lock Pro narrows the gap between aesthetic confidence and technical trust.

Installation Designed for Real Life

The prospect of installing a smart device has kept many homeowners on the sidelines. Few want to drill new holes or troubleshoot connections for hours. Here, simplicity is the draw. The Lock Pro installs using the same footprint as a traditional deadbolt. Remove the old hardware, seat the cylinder, align the latch, and you’re done.

Rather than loud gadgets, design-savvy homeowners now want upgrades that preserve architectural integrity while quietly modernizing routines. Sometimes the most radical move is restraint. Every house needs a lock. What Level is betting on is that homeowners now want a lock that participates in the overall story of the house. Not an add-on. Not a compromise. Something invisible but intelligent, doing its job without demanding attention.

“The front door will always be symbolic,” Martin said. “It represents welcome, security, transition. What’s changing now is the expectation that it can also be smart without looking it.”

For those who crave upgrades that feel both immediate and lasting, the entry is the best place to begin.

Shop the Look: Smart Locks That Blend With Design

Upgrading your lock doesn’t have to mean adding bulk or tech clutter to your front door. Alongside Level’s Lock Pro, here are other design-forward options worth considering:

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock – A retrofit option that fits over your existing deadbolt. Compact and app-friendly, it’s a good choice for renters or those who want minimal installation fuss.

Yale Assure Lock SL – A sleek keyless design with a touchscreen keypad. Pairs well with modern or transitional doors, and integrates with most smart home systems.

Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt – Durable and BHMA-certified, with built-in Wi-Fi for remote access. Larger than Level or August but well-regarded for security.

Kwikset Halo Touch – Adds fingerprint access in addition to app controls. A practical solution for households with frequent comings and goings.

Each of these options offers a different balance of size, features, and design.

Information in this story was provided by Level as part of a press release announcing the launch of Level Lock Pro

